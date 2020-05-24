While walking on the Greenway, Janice Gravely told us socially distancing friends about her father’s 94th Zoom birthday party.
She and her siblings discussed their growing-up years, when her family had a limited budget. Birthdays were family affairs except for one “big” party each to which they could invite friends.
Janice remembered a pillow relay at her brother’s party. Children lined up in two rows. Her mother gave the first person in each row a pillow. The challenge was to take the pillow out of the pillow case, then pass the pillow and case to the next person, who had to stuff the pillow back in the case for the following person. The faster line won.
What a great idea, we walkers thought. A pillow relay sounded a lot less laborintensive and expensive than games at pre-COVID-19 parties.
Perhaps, we speculated, people grew more creative when they had less money. Perhaps parties meant more when you didn’t get one every year. Did limitation inspire children, as a literary critic wrote about the romantic-to-him adventure of Robinson Crusoe, the hero marooned on an island with very few supplies?
But how could you have a birthday party while marooned? Or while sheltering at home? For those of us who could afford it, one possibility was a Zoom party. But were virtual games fun?
We walkers had already attempted a Zoom-sing-a-long, which all agreed was less than a raging success. An internet-derived and family-written Trivial Pursuit was fun but difficult. Several walkers found good luck with a scavenger hunt.
I tried the hunt with our six grandchildren. I promised two points for finding something first and one point for finding it at all. One thing they all found was “a favorite book.”
As they showed me their favorites, I wanted to ask more about the books. But the scavenger hunt list had several items to go and only 10 minutes Zoom time left. So off the top of my head, I suggested that for our next Zoom, each grandchild could read a story from a favorite book.
Maybe I should have thought it through first, I decided later. Two days before the Zoom game, a granddaughter refused to participate. Her brother, a beginning reader, was undecided. Suddenly I remembered our own children when young and imagined what they would have done.
Our son would have chosen “The Battle of Midway.” If we’d let him read first, he’d have taken up the entire 40 free Zoom minutes. The rest of us would have dozed off as he droned on about battle details.
Our second child would have chosen “Three Little Men in the Wood,” a fairy tale, which was, thank goodness, not as long as “The Battle of Midway,” but did have a brutal ending with no mercy for stepmother or stepdaughter.
Our youngest would have forgotten the project until 5 minutes before Zoom time. While her brother read “The Battle of Midway,” she’d have thrown books out of the bookcase in a wild search for a book she liked.
Even if she’d found one, even if her brother and sister had not taken the entire 40 minutes, she’d have read her story in the craziest way possible, telling us that her teacher said she needed to read standing on her head or to mispronounce the words on purpose.
Well, the die was cast. No point in dwelling on what might go wrong.
Our grandchildren chose fun short picture books, four I’d never read with terrific pictures and humor. Mary McCrary was delightful as she struggled to frighten her friend Harry. “The Snatchabook” plot and rhythm delighted book lovers like my husband and me. “Big Shark and Little Shark,” was an enchanting early reader. And our grandson’s “Ten Little Race Cars” — which, he said, his mother’d read to him when he was little — made us laugh out loud.
Grandparents and grandchildren alike loved re-hearing the familiar: “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More No More.” When the child paints walls and floors, the mother warns against all further painting. Speaking of limitations, a demand for no painting is tough for artists. But the child in the story figured out what to paint without ruining his mother’s decor.
Our grandchild who didn’t read showed off her brother’s Pokemon cards, which encouraged lively Pokemon talk by everyone except the grandparents.
We finished in 40 minutes.
I don’t want to romanticize isolation or COVID-19 that threatens us all. The readings would have been better if we could have applauded more naturally, hugged the participants afterwards, and finished with a pillow relay.
Still, the project was great fun. It involved nothing that further cluttered houses already filled with too-much stuff. And if we hadn’t been marooned in our homes, I doubt I’d have asked to hear the children’s favorite books all at once.
