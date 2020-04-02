Local veterans may have become alarmed when the Burke County Veterans’ Service Office, housed within the Burke County Senior Center, closed with the center due to the coronavirus pandemic, but help with veterans’ benefits and claims is still available.
Veterans who call the local veterans’ service office are being directed by a recorded message to contact the regional service office, which is still open, according to Timothy Moore, the veterans’ service officer for the district that includes Burke County.
Moore explained that he and his staff are mostly working from home, so veterans who need assistance should call the office at 828-430-7136 or email him at tim.moore@milvets.nc.gov. He said in some cases where in-person consultation is necessary, veterans can make an appointment to visit the office, located within the Morganton city hall at 305 E. Union St., Suite A135 in Morganton.
“All veterans’ needs will still be taken care of through this crisis,” Moore said.
The Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43 post has traditionally reached out to local veterans and offered help with benefits and claims and plans to continue to do so throughout the pandemic, according to Dave Tubergen, who is the commander of the post and also a veterans’ service officer.
“The DAV is open by appointment only,” Tubergen said. “For any VA issue you may have, we can try and help with it. We can handle any claims work and if necessary, we may even be able to come out to you.”
Veterans who would like to receive help from the local DAV chapter should contact Tubergen at 828-437-0177 or dave@burketruth.com. The DAV headquarters is located at 2779 DAV Ave. in Morganton, about 1-mile south of I-40.
“DAV is ready to assist where we can,” Tubergen said.
