HICKORY -- Thanks to the generosity of members and supporters, the Catawba Valley YMCA has joined other chapters across the nation and repurposed buildings and staff to support critical community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Honoring the recommendations of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, YMCA has temporarily suspended all member access and membership activities in YMCAs across the state. Staff members responded by exploring ways to support their community and came up with the following solutions:
» Providing emergency childcare for first responders, frontline health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel
» Working with blood collection partners by providing space to ensure blood pantries remain stocked when other drives have been canceled
» Offering online workouts and group exercise classes and livestreaming Y classes to help people stay healthy and connected during this time of isolation
» Conducting virtual community health sessions and doing phone check-ins for seniors and people with diabetes and other chronic conditions
» Sharing educational and fun resources for parents and children as they adjust to a new normal.
» Working tirelessly on solutions to support staff, including more than 200 team members who are now unemployed
“Our Y has the ability to pivot our mission to respond when our communities need us most,” said Nat Auten, CEO of the YMCA of Catawba Valley. “We have the facilities and expertise to provide emergency child care and other services while doing our part to protect children and our staff. No other organization is better equipped to provide child care to medical personnel, first responders and the critical workers the community relies on.”
The Catawba Valley YMCA’s emergency child care services are being offered in partnership with county emergency management agencies, school systems and health departments, and follow all recommendations from health experts. This includes guidelines for checking temperatures upon arrival and throughout the day, cleaning and social distancing. The YMCA of Catawba Valley currently serves more than 100 children, many whose parents are medical staff, nursing home workers and grocery operators.
Emergency childcare is available from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday for children from 6 weeks to 12 years of age. Cost is $30, but financial assistance is available. To apply, contact Hunter Townsend at huntert@ymcacv.org or 828-464-6130, or Bethany Spears at bethanys@ymcacv.org or 828-324-2858.
The Y also will become a blood donation site beginning next week.
“The needs look different during a pandemic, but the Y remains committed to service,” says Lori Sadowski, chief volunteer officer with the YMCA of Catawba Valley. “I’ve never been more proud to be a volunteer and member of the YMCA. Our members, donors and partners are critical to our Y’s ability to help in this crisis. Without this support, this would not be possible.”
At the same time, the Y faces its own challenges.
“Every cancellation and membership put on hold has a direct impact on our ability to support our staff team and the community moving forward,” Auten said. “We know it isn’t possible for everyone, but we’re asking members to consider keeping their memberships active so we can use this revenue to protect our community during this time of uncertainty.”
To help the Y provide programs and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, contact Paxton Tallent at paxtont@ymcacv.org or 828-569-2763 or Kara Cloninger at karac@ymcacv.org or 828-838-1571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.