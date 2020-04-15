Louis Garrou, a resident in the independent cottages at the Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton, celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, April 6, with his daughter, Elizabeth Furr, and her husband, Jim, of Morganton.
Two celebrations were planned.
First, Grace Ridge was planning a party in the main building sponsored by the Valdese Rotary Club, of which Garrou is the only remaining charter member. Second, the family was planning to celebrate with the extended family at a restaurant. Both plans were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, to celebrate, the family scheduled a Zoom video teleconference call for all family members, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren from California, New York and North Carolina.
“This was the first time he had participated in a Zoom teleconference,” Furr said. “He was very impressed that he could see and hear all the participants. Some of the great-grandchildren were even in party hats with party noise makers. We were so happy that we could still celebrate this occasion even when we were physically separated by thousands of miles. The technology allowed us to have a very happy 100th birthday (party).”
Garrou also received many emails and cards from friends from Waldensian Presbyterian Church and the Valdese Rotary Club.
“I read them to him, and he was very touched that so many people remembered him on this special occasion,” Furr said.
Instead of candles on a birthday cake, Garrou celebrated by eating chocolate.
“He is not much of a cake eater,” Furr said. “Dark chocolate candy is his favorite snack.”
Garrou and his twin brother were born in Valdese in 1920 to Albert and Louise Garrou. His father was a baby in 1893, when the family first settled in Valdese, making his family some of the original settlers.
He attended Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, graduating summa cum laude. He attended Davidson College in Davidson and Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, both in North Carolina. Later, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Business School in the executive program.
During his life, he worked at the Waldensian Hosiery Mills and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Alba-Waldensian Textile and Apparel Company, which led to the company’s expansion to eight plants and the public trading of the company on the American Stock Exchange.
“His efforts led to many company patents and innovative products, including the pulsatile anti-embolism stocking, heel/elbow protectors, non-skid hospital slippers, bandage products and tubular stockings to hold dressings in place,” Furr said.
Garrou’s successful personal innovations include the full-fashion panty brief and a no-seam panty girdle and hose. He was also named “Man of the Year” in 1966 by the Textile School of North Carolina State University. He later attended various other colleges to study music.
His love of classical music led him to study music programs at several colleges:
» Music theory and appreciation at Lenoir-Rhyne University
» Conducting and electronic music at Appalachian State University
» Composition at Gaston College
“At Gaston College, one of his pieces was performed by a 16-piece orchestra,” Furr said.
Garrou moved to Grace Ridge with his wife, Betty, in 1998. The two were married 79 years before her death in 2018.
“Their marriage was a partnership in love as well as business,” Furr said.
Furr explained what she loves most about her father.
“How loving he is to the family and me and his light-hearted charming wit,” she said. “He is the life of the party.”
