RALEIGH – North Carolina Forest Service officials urge citizens to refrain from burning yard debris through the end of May, which historically marks the end of spring wildfire season in North Carolina, but instead to consider alternatives, such as using some types of debris, such as leaves, grass and stubble, for mulch.
“In North Carolina, most wildfires are caused by human action and careless debris burning,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “When left unattended, debris burns can escape, igniting tragic wildfires. Minimizing the number of escaped debris burns will reduce the risk of wildfires while also reducing the risk of community exposure to COVID-19 by allowing first responders to limit close-contact interactions and maintain social distance.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. Forest Service continues mission critical work, such as wildfire suppression and other emergency response functions.
For tips to protect property, prevent wildfires or to access the Online Burning Permit System, visit ncforestservice.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.