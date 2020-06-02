RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein announced new resources are available for people facing addiction recovery during the coronavirus pandemic.
The resources, developed in coordination with Addiction Professionals of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, connect North Carolinians to treatment options, recovery resources and other services. The resources are available at the More Powerful NC website at morepowerfulnc.org.
“This pandemic has put additional burdens and stress on North Carolinians with the disease of addiction who need treatment and support,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I hope this information gives people facing addiction and their loved ones options for support and treatment so they can begin or continue their recovery journeys.”
The current pandemic has led to isolation and a heightened risk of overdose for people with addiction due to disruptions in access to needed medications, health care, treatment and recovery support services. The More Powerful NC resources include information on how addiction treatment and recovery services have adapted to respond to the pandemic, additional resources for helpers supporting a loved one with addiction and information on behavioral health service providers who are treating people with addiction.
“We are encouraged by the people of our state who are taking time to reach out to their family, friends and neighbors to make sure they are OK,” said Sarah Potter, executive director of Addiction Professionals of North Carolina. “We hope these new resources will allow people with addiction to find the help they need. With rates of addiction, overdose and suicide on the rise, and with service providers facing budget cuts and layoffs, offering resources and support to those facing addiction and mental health challenges is more important than ever.”
For more information on Attorney General Stein’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic in North Carolina, visit www.MorePowerfulNC.org.
