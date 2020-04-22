Many agencies and organizations are stepping in to help businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic:
U.S. Small Business Administration
U.S. Sen. Thom Tills (R-NC) has provided a comprehensive resource guide called “Aid for Small Businesses” (https://bit.ly/2US3Y06) on his website that outlines several programs that the U.S. Small Business Administration has put in place to help businesses, including:
» SBA Payroll/Paycheck Protection Programs
The SBA Payroll Protection Program and Paycheck Protection Program allow businesses that employ less than 500 people per location “to receive up to eight weeks of cash flow assistance through federally-guaranteed loans.”
“Importantly, if the employer receiving the loan maintains the payroll and does not terminate employees, the portion of the loan used to meet payroll, mortgage obligations, rent and utilities will be completely forgiven,” the notice about the program reads.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2R6J5x2.
» SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer low-interest loans so businesses can “pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.”
The loans have a 3.75 percent interest rate and long-term repayment options, up to 30 years. Nonprofits are eligible for loans with a 2.75 percent interest rate.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UCQCG7.
In addition, the guide states that the SBA has committed to meet “all principal, interest and fee payments on preexisting SBA loans for the next six months.”
Federal Legislation
» Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES)
This is the emergency economic relief package recently passed by Congress. The act provides significant tax relief for businesses, including at least a year’s deadline extension for payment of 2020 payroll taxes, and allows business to “carry back losses from 2018, 2019 and 2020 to the previous five years, which gives businesses immediate access to tax refunds.”
In addition, the federal government has extended the deadline for business and individual tax returns to July 15, and the state of North Carolina has followed suit for state tax returns.
» Families First Coronavirus Response Act
This legislation provides “temporary paid leave to employees who cannot attend work due to personal medical, caregiving or childcare needs,” but gives employers a refundable payroll tax credit to provide for the mandate.
“Additionally, businesses under 50 employees may apply for a waiver from the Department of Labor to exempt them from paid leave requirements if it would place them in significant financial hardship,” the resource guide reads.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2V0DREo.
Golden Leaf Foundation
» NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Lending Program
The Golden Leaf Foundation, an organization focused on increasing “economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grant-making, collaboration, innovation and stewardship,” is administering loans for up to $50,000 to business in distress due to the pandemic through its NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Lending Program. The loans are funded by “a consortium of public, private and nonprofit partners,” according to Golden Leaf.
Loans will be given based on the applying business’ revenue. For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2V49oVM.
Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina
The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina has created a webpage at https://edpnc.com/covid-19-resources/ that answers pressing questions business owners may have during the pandemic, spanning topics such as supply chain disruptions, grants and loans available, unemployment claims, business tax relief and employee medical leave policies.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also has created a resource guide for businesses struggling financially during the pandemic at https://uscham.com/2Rp84vZ. The guide gives business owners information on whether or not they qualify for loans, how much they can borrow, what lenders will look for and whether loans will be forgiven or not.
Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College
The Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College has traditionally supported local small businesses through a variety of programs. The center also has created an online guide for business owners navigating the pandemic, found on its homepage at www.wpcc.edu/sbc/.
Suzanne Wallace, director of the center, also suggests owners visit a resource page created by the Small Business Center Network at https://bit.ly/2X4QAs6.
She said she is greatly concerned about how the pandemic is impacting local businesses.
“What an unprecedented time we are experiencing,” Wallace said. “It is unfortunate that our small business community has many challenges during this time. I want small businesses to have information and to understand the SBA Loan options. It is unfortunate during this time we have to be concerned with scams, but they are out there, so I caution individuals to beware. The Small Business Center works with local, state, and federal agencies and we are offering business counseling by phone meeting, or a virtual online meeting.”
Business owners who would like to sign up for a counseling session must register by visiting https://bit.ly/348SQ37.
“There is no cost for our business counseling services and they are confidential,” Wallace said. “In addition, we are now offering webinars vs. seated seminars.”
The seminars regularly offered by the center cover a wide variety of topics, such as social media marketing, e-commerce stores and business blogs. For a full list of seminars, visit https://bit.ly/3bNOTn5.
She shared some final wisdom for businesses.
“I would encourage small business owners to review the SBA loan options that are currently available -- SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance,” Wallace said. “There is also the Paycheck Protection Program. I would encourage businesses to talk with their banker to discuss the PPP and see if it is an option for them. I recommend that business owners review the information to have a good understanding of how the programs will help their business and what their commitment entails.”
