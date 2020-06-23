Throughout the coronavirus, retail sales at ABC stores have witnessed a marked increase throughout the county and state.
The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (NC ABC Commission) provides uniform control over the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of all alcoholic beverages in the states. The commission’s website lists sales data for all 170 boards in the state by month.
The three main statistical measures of ABC sales are retail sales, which are sales at ABC stores to individuals, mixed beverage sales or sales to businesses who sell liquor by the drink – such as restaurants and bars, and the total sales of those two categories combined together, according to Jeff Strickland, public affairs director with the North Carolina ABC Commission.
Due to restaurants and bars being closed or serving at half-capacity for the last three months causing a reduction in retail sales at ABC stores throughout the county and state, the most accurate measure to look at is retail sales.
Morganton ABC stores’ retail sales for April saw a 46 percent increase from 2019, as sales reached $369,178, compared to $253,190 from last April.
May’s retail sales saw a bigger increase, totaling $398,473, a 47 percent increase from May 2019’s sales of $271,518.
In Valdese, retail sales at ABC stores for the months of April and May were up by more than 50 percent compared to the same monthly totals from last year. In April, liquor sales totaled $131,617, compared to $85,108 in 2019 (a 55 percent increase).
May’s figures saw an even bigger increase from the previous year, as retail sales reached $138,978, compared to $89,175 in 2019 (a 56 percent increase).
Through the end of last week, Valdese ABC stores’ June retail sales have already exceeded the monthly sales from last year, reaching $89,993 through only June 20. June 2019’s retail sales were $87,742, according to information from the Valdese ABC. March, April and May liquor sales exceeded the highest total from 2019 – December, which saw $129,959 in sales.
The quarantine’s resulting increased rates of drinking has spurned a new term, “quarantini”, as folks make light of the situation. However, organizations such as the World Health Organization warn of the dangers that drinking pose, particularly during a quarantine.
In an April release from its website, the WHO’s regional office for Europe developed a public health response to COVID-19 addressing myths and providing guidance on alcohol consumption during the quarantine.
“Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of communicable and noncommunicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19,” WHO said on its website. “In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
WHO also addressed the effect that increased drinking can have on one’s mental health.
“Alcohol is a psychoactive substance that is associated with mental disorders; people at risk or who have an alcohol-use disorder, are particularly vulnerable, especially when in self-isolation,” WHO said. “Medical and treatment services need to be alert and ready to respond to any person in need.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued advice on how to stay healthy and cope with COVID-19 throughout the crisis.
“During this difficult time, it’s important to continue looking after your physical and mental health,” Ghebreyesus said. “This will not only help you in the long term, it will also help you fight COVID-19 if you get it.”
WHO’s advice for maintaining a healthy lifestyle includes:
» Eat healthy to boost your immune system
» Limit alcohol and sugary drinks
» Don’t smoke. It can exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms and increase your risk of getting seriously sick.
» Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day for adults and an hour a day for kids.
» If you’re allowed to go outside, go for a walk, run or bike ride while keeping a safe distance from others.
» If you can’t leave the house, dance, do some yoga or walk up and down the stairs.
» People working from home shouldn’t sit too long in the same position.
» Take a three minute break every 30 minutes.
» Get your mind off of the crisis. Listen to music, read a book or play a game.
