During the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the North Carolina School for the Deaf last fall, former NCSD superintendent Dr. Rance Henderson called to let me know that his wife, Betty Henderson, may be the only person in the world to serve as a deaf educator under three of the first four superintendents the school had in its first 95 years of operation.
The News Herald didn’t have space to share her story at the time, but I wanted to find out more, so I gave her a call.
Betty, a native of Kings Mountain, graduated from high school in 1951 and attended Gardner-Webb Junior College (now University) and took summer classes at Appalachian State Teachers College (now University).
She was recruited for a training program for deaf teachers at NCSD in the fall of 1953. She resided on campus, took classes, did secretarial work and led an after-school physical education program for the female high school students.
“When I first stepped onto that campus, I fell in love with that school and the kids,” Betty said. “It didn’t take any convincing for me to know that this is where I wanted to be.”
She explained that teachers to the deaf at that time were instructed to teach students lip reading and speech instead of American Sign Language. It wasn’t until the late 1960s when the deaf-education field would embrace a curriculum called “total communication,” which combines lip reading, speech and ASL instruction.
“That did not mean the kids did not sign — they did after school,” Betty said. “Some of the classes would permit sign language if they were having difficulty with learning.”
She said the students actually helped her learn ASL. During her second year at NCSD, she also led a deaf Girl Scout troop.
Betty earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Carson-Newman College (now University) and a teaching certificate from NCSD. She taught at NCSD during the 1955-56 school year, then moved to Oregon to teach at the Oregon School for the Deaf.
“My first year in Oregon included a precious group of 6-year-olds who were bright and engaging,” Betty said. “The superintendent, Dr. Clatterbuck, had me do a special demonstration at school one evening for a large civic group in town. This was exceptionally well-received by this group with significant commendations from them to the superintendent, which he passed on to me, and I to the children.
“Another gratifying event occurred when Dr. Clatterbuck brought the governor of Oregon, Mark Hatfield, into my class to observe. Although I did not know they were coming, everything went extremely well.” She returned to Kings Mountain after a year to marry Rance, her high school sweetheart, who was home after a tour of duty with the Navy. The couple settled in Oregon, where they both attended the Oregon College of Education. Betty got her master’s degree in deaf education while teaching at a deaf school.
“(We) were involved with everything going on at the (deaf) school,” Betty said. “He was there with me, and he fell in love with it too. When he finished his four years of college, he went on and got his master’s in deaf education and became an educator of the deaf himself.”
The Hendersons moved to California for a brief time, where Betty earned a teaching certificate from the John Tracy Center in Los Angeles, “one of the world’s most acclaimed private providers of audiology diagnostics, education, resources and support for families who have infants or young children with hearing loss,” according to its website.
The center was founded by actor Spencer Tracy and his wife for their deaf son.
“I spent that summer learning how to work more effectively to help parents with deaf education,” Betty said. “We lived out in the valley, and I would get up before the crack of dawn to drive into Los Angeles every morning. As part of your teaching experience, you wound up working with little children. I had a deaf child that was about 3-years-old, and I worked with that child every day. You were trained what to do and how to do it. It helped in all aspects of teaching. That was a delightful and very enriching experience.”
The couple then moved to Wheaton, Illinois, where Betty taught at a deaf school and worked as a student teacher supervisor at DePaul University in Chicago. After two years, in 1970, Rance became superintendent at NCSD, and the couple came to call Morganton home.
Betty resumed teaching at NCSD in a “prep class,” which consisted of 4- and 5-year-old deaf students. She helped prepare the students to enter first-grade.
“You (would) get them at the beginning of the year, and most of them really did not have language to speak of,” she said. “Seeing that language grow and their being able to communicate so much better was just a joy watching. They would grow both intellectually and interactionally.”
She taught early childhood education classes at Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University) in the early ’70s as an adjunct professor and served as principal of Rankin Hall at NCSD from 1976-85, before returning to teaching third-grade students.
“My experiences with all of my opportunities to work with the deaf, no matter when or where or why, have always provided for me extraordinary joy and satisfaction,” Betty said. “I did love all of my time at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, with its exceptional administration, school, dormitory, dining room staff, maintenance department and all other staff members that made our school tops in the nation. We can all be justly proud of the work done there and still is.”
During her time at NCSD, she served under Dr. Carl Rankin, Dr. Ben Hoffmeyer and her husband.
“There’s just something magical about this field and the connections you have,” Betty said. “It’s like you become related. The superintendents were always amazing, super-qualified, unbelievably competent and nice. I had a lot of great support from everybody.”
She officially retired in 1992, but returned to NCSD often to substitute in different positions, including serving as principal of the middle school for five months. “It was a joyful, wonderful time,” Betty said of her career. “I just treasure it. It enriched my life immeasurably. It’s such a privilege, and I thank God for it.”
