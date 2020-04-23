Could this be the year that you finally give in to the urge to plant some rosebushes in your landscape?
It’s a nice thought, but just know that rosebushes are very high-maintenance.
They not only need a well-drained location with at least half a day of full sun, but every insect known to mankind also thinks they’re yummy, and they catch every disease out there. Have I scared you? Good, I meant to. If you really want to grow good roses, be prepared to spend a lot of time with them. But if you’re sure about this, let’s talk about purchasing your plants.
Always buy top-quality, Grade 1 bushes. If you purchase bare-root or packaged plants, they have to be planted now before they begin to sprout. Potted bushes are safer to plant later in the season, but early spring is still best. Most gardeners like hybrid tea roses because of their long stems and large flowers. Look on the package before buying to see what type of plant it is. Don’t just buy for color.
All rosebushes are grafted, and the graft must be above the ground when planted. Leave plenty of room between plants so thorns won’t get you when you are pruning or spraying.
Regular spraying is a must for the rose garden. There are combined sprays available that take care of both insects and diseases, but they must be applied during the entire growing season. Good luck on your project — roses are worth the extra trouble.
