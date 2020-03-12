HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University will welcome Justin Pizzulli, Eastern Region campus field organizer of Christians United for Israel, for a special presentation.
Pizzulli will speak on the topic, “Why Israel?” at 7 p.m. March 26 in Belk Centrum on LRU’s campus. He will share biblical and historical reasons to stand with Israel and the Jewish people. The event is free and open to the public, and all people are welcome regardless of religion or denomination.
With a strong love and passion for Israel, Pizzulli is recognized for his problem-solving, entrepreneurship and contributions to media outlets, such as The Hill. He has dedicated hundreds of hours of volunteerism to political candidates and causes and serves on the board of directors for Autism Citizen.
Pizzulli is from the one-stoplight town of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, where he currently resides. An honors graduate of Shawnee State University, he was the chairman of CUFI at his campus and holds a master’s degree in business from Marshall University. He is a Realtor and former staff member of Generation Opportunity, the Philos Leadership Institute and the Republican Party.
