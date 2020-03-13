Local senior centers remain open as coronavirus cases increase in North Carolina, but the centers have cancelled some events and are taking certain precautions, according to Roxanne Powell, director of senior services for Burke County.
The Burke County Senior Center has cancelled its popular “Lunch, Learn and Bingo” event on March 27, as well as the PACT caregiver support group meeting on March 17, but all other activities are still on.
“We’re going to try to stay on schedule and not make any changes if we don’t have to,” Powell said. “We’re just advising folks to please not visit if they are sick, and if they are sick when they are here, we may ask them to go home until they’re well enough to re-attend. We’re just going to take it day by day and take direction from county administration.”
She said they have placed extra hand sanitizer at the center, and staff members are diligently disinfecting exercise and computer equipment at the facility. Rebecca Bova, the assistant director of the East Burke Senior Center, said they are taking similar measures there, and have cancelled their Tuesday luncheons, bingo events and a pottery class.
“We’ve always had hand sanitizer out, but now we’re ensuring that there’s even more hand sanitizer,” Bova said. “We’re ensuring that our hand soap dispensers are staying full. Kleenexes are still out, and we make sure we have plenty -- if anybody even sniffles, we make sure that they get a Kleenex. Trash cans are staying empty. We’re bleaching any objects that people use – tabletops, chairs, door handles. We’re sanitizing between our regular cleanings.”
Powell said there are no planned changes to the county’s Meals on Wheels program, but if the coronavirus starts to spread in Burke County, she said she may have volunteers with the program practice social distancing with the clients, which would involve leaving the meals by the doors of clients’ homes in grocery bags, knocking on the door and then stepping back at least 6-feet to avoid personal contact.
“We’re planning to use that bag system so there’s no hand-to-hand contact, but we can still deliver a hot, nutritious meal to the individuals who really need it,” Powell said.
The Congregate Nutrition Program in Valdese will continue to meet.
For more information on senior center policies, contact Powell at 828-430-4147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.