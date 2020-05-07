A man received misdemeanor charges for stealing items from a business after items were found in his pants Tuesday.
Jason Burdette Hughes, 38, of 2307 U.S. 70 W. in Morganton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges came after a BCSO detective conducted a traffic stop on Hughes. During the investigation, hidden items were found inside his pants legs.
The bottom of Hughes’ pants legs had been zip-tied to keep the items from falling out of his pants, the release said. The items were small tools stolen from Tractor Supply.
He admitted the items had been stolen from Tractor Supply. Morganton Department of Public Safety worked with the Sheriff’s Office to confirm that Hughes had been inside Tractor Supply before the traffic stop was conducted.
Hughes is a convicted felon with convictions of breaking and entering vehicles, attempted larceny over $1,000, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Hughes was issued a $500 bond, with a court date set for July 31.
