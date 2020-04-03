HICKORY - Local volunteers are planning the ninth annual TEDxHickory speakers’ forum, a full-day event that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the the Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
The independently organized event is licensed by TED and will feature a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos sure to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.
TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.”
Potential speakers are asked to ponder collisions, figurative or literal, that they have witnessed, survived or been involved in. Talks may focus on the following questions:
» How have collisions changed you or the world around you?
» What collisions do you see happening today and what results do you expect to come of them?
» What collisions do you see on the horizon? Can they be avoided? Should they? How will things change if they come to be?
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme – however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each. Applications for speakers will be accepted at TEDx Hickory.com through Aug. 31. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.