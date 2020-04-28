A local special needs Girl Scout troop got a firsthand experience of the roots of the organization when they took a trip to Savannah, Georgia, last October. The city is known as the birthplace of Girl Scouting.
Kim Baker, leader of Girl Scout Troop No. 10742, decided three years ago that her troop, made up of special needs girls ranging in age from 12 to 40, would greatly benefit from the visit.
“It’s a rite of passage for girls who are in Girl Scouts to go to Savannah sometime during their Girl Scouting career,” Baker said. “Girl Scouts was started by Julia Gordon Low in 1912. The girls needed to see the history of Girl Scouting, where they came from. It’s a dream the girls had when we started talking about our founder.”
Baker has led the troop since she founded it 27 years ago in 1993 when she worked as a teacher at North Liberty School.
“My daughter was in fourth-grade, and I noticed that she was getting so much out of Girl Scouting,” Baker said. “I thought, ‘These girls need some kind of club here at school to join.’”
The girls in the troop have issues that include mental disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy and hearing impairment. She explained that Girl Scouts allows special needs members to remain in their troops until age 40 to provide them with an outlet for socialization.
“That’s their friends group,” Baker said. “They call each other and that kind of stuff. They care about each other and help each other. The more-abled help the less-abled.”
The troop meets monthly at First Baptist Church of Drexel to socialize and participate in activities to earn badges. The activities are modified based on their needs.
The girls fundraised tirelessly for the past three years in order to be able to go on the trip, holding bake sales, BBQ and chicken meal sales and art and craft shows. Local restaurants, such as Zaxby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings, have donated a portion of their sales during promotional events for the troop.
Once the girls raised the money, they packed up, got on a motor coach bus and traveled to Georgia.
“Some of them had never been on a charter bus before,” Baker said. “It was a new experience for a lot of them. Some of them get to go on vacations, but most of them do not.”
One of the troop’s chaperones on the trip was a physician assistant, in case any medical problems arose.
The trip, taken by 15 members of the 19-member troop, included tours of the first Girl Scout headquarters, Low’s birthplace and grave; a dolphin boat tour, a trip to Tybee Island, an aquarium class, a trolley ride, a horse-drawn carriage ride and a meal at The Pirates’ House. The girls also enjoyed a meal at The Lady and Sons restaurant, where they had the opportunity to meet the famous owner and former Food Network TV star, Paula Deen, and her son, Bobby Deen.
“They had a fabulous time,” Baker said. “There were no behavior problems. Just about everywhere we went, they thanked us for coming and said this is one of the best-behaved groups they’ve ever had. They are a wonderful group of Scouts. They’re my life and passion.”
Baker said she would love for people in the community to visit the troop and volunteer to teach the girls a skill or activity. For more information, contact her at krbaker1957@yahoo.com.
