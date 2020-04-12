On March 20, the first full day of spring, I stood at the window, drinking my morning cup of coffee, and counted the 50 or so robins in our backyard.
A cardinal stood in the midst of them, looking out of place with his bright-red feathers gleaming. The birds were perfectly still for the most part, like the lineup before the kickoff at a football game. Occasionally, one ran a yard or so, stopped, pecked the ground and pulled out a worm.
As I watched, a strange thing happened. A rabbit came fleeting across the yard and smacked into one of the robins, flipping him for a loop. The robin got up, shook his head and continued looking for worms. I laughed until my belly hurt and realized even more how much these creatures and their craziness reminded me of football.
Two bluebirds were making their nest in the most coveted birdhouse in the yard. A barn swallow kept flying around their house, indicating his desire for it. The male bluebird continued watching with a staunch stance, daring the swallow to try to enter his home.
Two purple finches and a titmouse perched on one of our backyard birdbaths. A nuthatch, a Carolina chicka-dee and two chipping sparrows ate from the feeder.
As our whole world is in turmoil over COVID-19, watching the birds gave me a sense of normalcy while they carried on with their lives as usual.
I stood there entertained by the activities outside my window and was reminded of the mockingbirds who awakened me this morning, singing their repertoire of songs and announcing their excitement over building a nest in the large bush outside our bedroom window. Their songs were a pleasant and melodious alarm clock, albeit a little early for me.
Later in the morning, a walk outside gave me the opportunity to enjoy the landscape. I discovered tiny bluets, Old Maid periwinkle, yellow wood sorrel and small orchids such as violets, and lyre-leaved sage. These miniature beauties often get overlooked and trampled. I couldn’t resist picking a bouquet of them. They fit perfectly in a toothpick holder on the windowsill.
Redbud and dogwood trees were budding, and full-sized green flowers on snowball bushes promised to turn white soon. Yellow bell bushes full of blooms spread their limbs asking to be picked and taken inside. Our strawberry plants were beginning to bloom, revealing strawberries to enjoy in the not-too-distant future.
The black mustard had beautiful yellow flowers and gave us an organic salad when I picked the tender leaves later that day. Dean, my husband, mows around this perennial, aka “weed” each year at my request. As I started back toward the house, I passed some dandelions and promised to be back for them another day. I washed, rinsed, dried, chopped and cooked the greens much as I would any other. I squeezed some lemon juice onto them while they were cooking in order to take out the strong spicy taste. I liked the taste. Dean did not. He reminded me of the time I made pine needle tea for my children when they were small. That didn’t go over well either. In my defense, pineneedle tea is a great source of vitamins C and A.
The time I spent outdoors lifted my spirits, and the morning news faded into the background.
I’m sure everyone sheltering in place at this time is finding his or her own way of coping. Mine is, as usual, observing and spending time in nature.
