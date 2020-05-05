Spring is here and so are the carpet beetles. What do spring and carpet beetles have in common, you might ask? The answer is pollen. Adult carpet beetles, small hard-shelled black or mottled insects, eat pollen and when the flowers and trees start blooming, carpet beetles get busy feeding. Many times they are first seen as they gather on windowsills after feeding on pollen.
Around 1/8 of an inch long, carpet beetle larvae can damage clothing, wool items, books, leather and many other household items. They feed on the same types of items that clothing moths eat and probably do more damage than clothing moths. They are found where lint, dog hair, feathers, dust and other organic litter tend to collect. Heat vents, closets, edges of rugs and carpets and even stored grains can all harbor carpet beetle larvae. The larvae do the damage and are small brown bristly maggot-like worms.
Washing and drying or dry cleaning clothing and vacuuming closets and carpets does a good job of controlling this little nuisance pest. Items that aren’t frequently used or worn are the targets of the carpet beetle. Few homes are without an occasional sighting of this household pest.
