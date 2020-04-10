As we navigate these challenging times, some things, like gardening, can continue without fail. We don’t have to practice social distancing with lettuce. It’s time to get out to the garden and get ready for the growing season. Here’s a checklist for the garden:
» Sanitation
Clear away last year’s debris. Disease can overwinter in dead plant material
» Add organic matter
A layer of composted leaves, manure or rotted mulch can improve drainage and prevent soil compaction. Add a couple of inches of your favorite medium and till in.
» Weeds
It’s never too early to start controlling weeds. Pull them while they are small and before they make seeds. A few weeds can quickly overtake the garden. Keep ahead of them. Weeds also are homes for potential damaging insects
» Critter control
Get prepared to keep critters out of the garden. Raccoons, rabbits, squirrels and deer are only some of the animals that like fresh produce. Fencing, netting and live traps are just a few of the ways to keep unwanted visitors from visiting.
» Garden tours
Walk through the garden frequently and inspect the plants. Insects are already out there and they’re hungry. Catching the presence of insects early is the best way to control problems. A few insects are much easier to get rid of than an infestation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.