Staff members at the Burke County Public Library are doing their part to take precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus and making the public aware of the online resources people can use while remaining in isolation in their homes.
Jim Wilson, the library’s director, said he met with his staff to specifically address the threat of the virus.
“We went over plans to increase cleaning and disinfecting of public and staff areas, especially high-use areas, such as the circulation desk and public computers,” Wilson said. “We also talked about implementing ‘social distancing’ at service desks, in public seating areas and in library programs. In some cases, we have rearranged seating to allow for an appropriate distance between users and users and staff. In other areas, we will have signage suggesting that folks allow some distance between themselves and others. For programs, we are encouraging distance between participants and making sure the spaces we are using for programs is adequate for the number attending. We are also encouraging people that are only returning books to use the outside book drops rather than coming into the library.”
The library has cancelled its hosting of the “We Can Do It! – American Women in History” performance by the Bright Star Theatre, originally scheduled for March 18, and the “Snakes Alive program at the C.B. Hildebrand branch, originally scheduled for April 6.
“Beyond those, we are trying to maintain our regular programming schedule as staffing allows,” Wilson said. “Folks can check the library website at bcpls.org or the library’s Facebook page for information about the status of individual programs.”
He said library patronage has decreased in the past week as news of the pandemic has spread.
“On some days, we are seeing less than half of the traffic we are used to at Morganton and Valdese. C.B. Hildebrand is down by about a third,” Wilson said. “On Monday, the first day schools were closed, (it) was a bit different. We’ve had lots of families coming in to stock up on books so kids will have things to do.”
Page Andersen, the assistant library director, encouraged people to make use of the many online resources the library has, such e-books and e-audiobooks through e-iNC and NC Kids and NC Live.
“The library offers many online resources that can be accessed from home on any device that has an internet connection,” Andersen said. “eBooks and audio books are available through Overdrive from our e-iNC collection, which includes current popular titles, kids’ books, some videos and grows every week, and NC Kids Digital, a collection of books just for kids – aimed at fourth-grade and under, including read-along books). You will need your library card, PIN and internet access to get started. Download and use the Libby App (powered by Overdrive) for the most flexibility.”
For more information, including some starter guides and help information, visit www.bcpls.org/ebooks.
