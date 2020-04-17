RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Recycling Program recently provided $665,630 in recycling business development grants to 20 North Carolina recycling companies. The grants are projected to create 61 jobs and generate more than $2 million in new, private business investments while reducing the state’s dependence on landfill disposal.
Two recycling companies in Burke County received grants. Industrial Commons was awarded a $30,000 grant to purchase a conveyor and baler to more efficiently process textile waste for recycling. Simply Green Recycling received a $30,000 grant to purchase a rear loading compacting truck to collect residential and commercial recycling more efficiently and expand service.
“Recycling businesses are valuable contributors to North Carolina’s long-term economic development while working toward a cleaner, more sustainable environment,” said Jamie Ragan, director of the Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service. “The projects funded by these grants will create jobs and redirect recyclables back into the economy, thereby diverting materials from the waste stream.”
The recycling business grantees are from 16 counties, representing both large and small companies. Types of grant projects awarded include upgrades to material recovery facilities, expanding end-product manufacturing capacity for mixed paper and plastics, and increasing recycling processing for a variety of other materials.
For the third year in a row, the division gave priority to projects that improve North Carolina’s capacity to domestically process and use mixed paper and non-bottle plastics. By prioritizing projects that strengthen local markets, the state Recycling Program is working to keep valuable materials in-state and decrease reliance on foreign buyers.
Grants are offered each year, depending on funding availability, to reduce the flow of solid waste into landfills and strengthen the state’s recycling economy. Recipients are required to provide a minimum cash match of 50 percent of the grant award; however, the level of private investment in 2020 is expected to more than triple the total grant funding. The combination of grant and private dollars will result in a more than $2.7 million investment in the state’s recycling infrastructure while supporting the local economy.
The Recycling Business Assistance Center in DEQ’s Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service works one-on-one with recycling companies to provide technical, business and financial assistance.
For information about the grant program, visit: https://bit.ly/2RJSk6E.
For a full list of the business recipients and descriptions of the projects, visit https://bit.ly/3acNu8A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.