The Dance Factory of Morganton has made a special connection with a dance studio in Africa during the coronavirus pandemic.
The studio went live online with Glam Dance Company in South Africa. Emily Hensley, The Dance Factory instructor and studio owner, taught a contemporary class to juniors and seniors. The Dance Factory will teach an exchange class on Saturday, May 2, and will take classes from Natasha Fess, South African instructor from Glam Dance Company.
“We are standing strong to keep our dancers engaged in something they love to do,” said Angela Hensley, office manager for the dance studio. “We are just trying to keep this window open for our dancers. Right now that is their outlet from all the craziness. We want to keep that door open for them. So we will be doing exchanges as much as possible with other countries.”
The studio also is reaching out to local children by offering online princess tea parties and “Dance With the Princesses” events on Zoom once a week.
“This is for our younger dancers and is also open to the public,” Hensley said.
To sign up for an online event with The Dance Factory, contact Hensley at 828-334-7941 or thedancefactory2016@gmail.com.
The studio management is already making plans for how they will reopen safely at the appropriate time.
“We are changing over to handless soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers,” Hensley said. “We will be doing a student drop-off line and checking temperatures with a contactless infrared thermometer. We will be limiting numbers in class and not allowing parents in lobbies unless dancers are under 7-years-old. We are doing 6-feet taped-off boxes and super cleaning the studio. We will be cleaning in between classes and requiring our dancers to use masks until this passes.”
She shared her hope for a brighter future.
“We hope to come back stronger than ever and to continue to entertain Morganton,” Hensley said.
