ASHEVILLE - The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina announced 25 additional grants totaling $166,650 from its Emergency and Disaster Response Fund to nonprofits addressing COVID-19 pandemic response and relief efforts in 18 counties of western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary. This third round of grants brings the total amount distributed to $729,550 in three weeks.
The grants represent a coordinated response to immediate human service needs not covered or not yet covered by other emergency funding sources. The grants support nonprofits addressing sudden and increased demands due to the pandemic. A complete list of grants is available at www.cfwnc.org. The Fund awards grants weekly on a rolling basis through a simple, expedited process.
“The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina has been a trusted partner in our region for years,” said Hannah Randall, chief executive officer of MANNA FoodBank. “In the time of the COVID-19 crisis, grants from the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund have been vital to MANNA’s partner agency network. I am grateful that regional funders have come together to be responsive in distributing funds that make the biggest impact at a time when it is most needed. In some cases, these grants were pivotal in our partners’ ability to continue operations at all, and, in other situations, they have been a lifeline for people suddenly experiencing an emergency food crisis.”
In addition to CFWNC, Dogwood Health Trust and WNC Bridge Foundation, funding partners include AMY Wellness Foundation, Biltmore Lake Charitable Fund, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Nantahala Health Foundation, Pisgah Health Foundation, Ramble Charitable Fund and Wells Fargo.
Public response to CFWNC’s request for donations was immediate and generous, with community members and CFWNC fund-holders contributing more than $250,000 to the effort. People who would like to view the donor list or join by making a tax-deductible donation to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund should visit www.cfwnc.org. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar goes directly to assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.