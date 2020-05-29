As Burke County moves through Phase 2 of statewide restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local thrift stores that were forced to close are starting to reopen:
» Habitat ReStore, 111 Independence Blvd. in Morganton
The Habitat Restore reopened to the public on Wednesday, May 20, according to Marla Black, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Burke County, the organization the store supports. The ReStore has modified its hours to Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This gives our staff time to clean in the morning and evening,” Black said.
The store is taking precautions to make sure shoppers and employees stay safe and healthy.
“Our staff wear masks for our customers, and we ask our customers to wear them as well,” Black said. “We hope they will. We have made aisles one-way and have 6-foot marks throughout the store and particularly at the cash register. We have installed a Plexiglass shield at the register. We are limiting capacity to 50 people, which is well below the 50 percent occupancy rate. We have hand sanitizer throughout the store and have added a hard surface cleaner that we use to spray and clean our carts and other surfaces in the store.”
She said the store was closed for a total of nine weeks, during which time they did not accept donations.
“We are accepting them again and following stringent guidelines from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to sanitize and disinfect,” Black said. “Please bring your new and gently-used donations so we can restock the sales floor and continue to help fund construction of Habitat houses here in Burke County,” Black said.
She described what the process was like preparing to return to a "new normal."
“During the shutdown, we tried our best to research how to re-open and gather supplies to prepare,” Black said. “We wanted to be ready and safe. Thankfully, we had wonderful guidance from the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity International. Also, we were honored to receive one of the COVID-19 Community Response grants from the Community Foundation of Burke County to help purchase masks and COVID cleaning products. When we can find them, they are expensive. Being closed for nine weeks with no cash flow has been difficult, so the grant from the Community Foundation was very helpful.”
She said customers have returned in force since the store opened. Jason Digh, ReStore manager, encouraged people to don a mask, stop by and find some treasures.
“We're excited to see all our customers again,” Digh said. “We have some wonderful new donations. We have taken great pride in researching and implementing new cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing policies and procedures - everything from the new ‘Habitat uniform’ to the added CDC-approved cleaners and disinfectants we use. Our investment into fighting the spread of COVID-19 is only paralleled by our investment into building safe and affordable housing here in Burke County.”
» Salvation Army Store: 412-A W. Fleming Drive in Morganton
The Morganton Salvation Army Store remained closed as of Thursday, May 28.
“Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily closed,” a sign posted on the door of the shop read. “Thank you for understanding as we make difficult decisions to keep our community safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this challenging time.”
Another sign posted on the door asked people to not leave any donations at the store.
» Christ Centered Recovery Program Thrift Store: 306 Carbon City Road in Morganton
The Christ-Centered Recovery Program Thrift Store, which supports CCRP, a Christian-based substance-abuse treatment program in Morganton, was closed for about six weeks before reopening recently, according to Mike Money, assistant manager.
The store has new policies in place to prevent potential spread of pandemic germs. Employees are wearing masks, limiting the number of people in the store and sanitizing surfaces every half-hour. Hand-sanitizing stations are available at the store’s entrance and checkout station. A Plexiglass panel has been installed in front of the cash register, and floor markers remind people to stand at least 6-feet apart when they check out. The store asks shoppers to wear masks, but does not require them.
“We want them to feel safe here,” Money said regarding the store’s customers. “We are providing a safe environment for them and going by CDC guidelines and the governor’s orders. We’re all wearing face masks. I think wearing a face mask is showing respect for other people and their health.”
He said business has been booming since they reopened. The store had a nearly full parking lot Thursday afternoon.
“We have a lot of loyal customers,” Money said. “The Lord blesses us. We give God all the glory for that.”
He reminded people that the store has a prayer room that visitors are welcome to use. They can request prayer from a store employee, or pray on their own.
“I’d really like for people to use it, especially at this time,” Money said.
» Goodwill: 118 Bost Road in Morganton
The Morganton Goodwill Store is open for business. Visitors will find a hand-sanitizing station at the door, along with a poster outlining all of the precautions the store has put in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including providing masks and gloves for employees and not allowing them to work if they are ill, limiting the number of shoppers in the store, increasing cleaning and sanitizing in the store and closing dressing rooms. The sign asks customers to wear masks, social distance from each other and to refrain from shopping if they do not feel well. The store has Plexiglass shields in place at the cash registers and markers on the floor in front of the checkout station to remind shoppers to stand 6-feet apart.
» The Outreach Center’s New2You Thrift Store: 506 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton
The Outreach Center’s New2You Thrift Store reopened on Wednesday, May 20 on a limited basis, but is now fully reopen, according to Bianca Moses, director of community relations for the ministry, which provides food and other assistance to people in need. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Masks are encouraged,” Moses said. “We are controlling the flow of traffic by having people enter and shop on the right and exit on the left. We are monitoring social distancing and limiting the number of people in the store. Counters are wiped down between customers, and doors are being cleaned frequently throughout the day.”
She said people have flocked back to the store since it reopened and have made plenty of donations.
“We thank everyone who brought items to the store,” Moses said. “We accept donations at the front of New2You Thrift Store from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
She hopes shoppers will be careful during the pandemic.
“I would encourage people to exercise wisdom while interacting in the community,” Moses said. “Be respectful of others by maintaining social distancing. All charity thrift stores in our community rely heavily on sales to fund programming. We will do all that we can to make your shopping experience safe while saving you money on many treasures. Please come see us. All proceeds from sales benefit our ability to help the community during this time.”
» Saved for You Clothing Store: 305 W. Union St. in Morganton
The Saved for You Clothing Store, which supports Burke United Christian Ministries, reopened on Thursday, May 21, according to Valerie Sherman, store manager. She said the store now closes at 2 p.m. every day except Tuesdays so employees can clean and sanitize. They also wear masks. The store is providing hand sanitizer for customers and has closed its dressing rooms. Donations to the store are dated and go through a month-long quarantine period before being added to the inventory.
Sherman welcomes people back to the store.
“It’s a great place,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff.”
» Burke Hospice Thrifts and Gifts: 148 E. Main St. in Valdese
Burke Hospice Thrifts and Gifts, which supports Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, is not yet open to the public, according to Merri Rudisill, the store’s director. She said an opening date will be announced at a later time. The store is not accepting donations yet, either.
“We are working on cleaning and sanitizing, and (on) a plan for the store to open,” Rudisill said.
» Foothills Thrift Stores: 2886 U.S. 70 in Drexel and 256 W. Main St. in Valdese
The Foothills Thrift Stores in Drexel and Valdese are set to open on Thursday, June 4, according to R.L Icard, director of Foothills Service Project, a nonprofit Christian home repair ministry that the stores support. The Drexel store is accepting donations. Both stores will have modified hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Icard asks that customers at the store wear masks, but they will not be required to do so.
“We do ask people to keep their social distancing,” he said. “We have provided gloves and masks for our employees if they desire to use them.”
Foothills Thrift Stores will celebrate their reopening with a 50-percent-off sale on Saturday, June 6, from 1-5 p.m.
“We are excited to reopen and have a new way of serving the public,” Icard said.
