Those traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 can expect delays after a multi-vehicle wreck left a truck overturned on the highway.
The wreck occurred between Exit 105 and Exit 106 shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted around the wreck, but is moving slowly. Traffic also has slowed in the westbound lanes due to onlooker traffic. Those traveling in the area can expect delays and may want to find an alternate route.
More information on this developing story will be published as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.