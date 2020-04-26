Though the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created a vast array of setbacks for citizens throughout Burke County, undocumented workers are especially disadvantaged during this time.
Maureen Dougher is a member of United In Faith and Peace, a local outreach group initiated in 2017 by Francisco Risso, Bacilio Castro and Dougher. Castro is also an organizer at the Western North Carolina Workers Center, an organization that “builds power among workers of color through organizing, education and direct action, from an intersectional standpoint, to promote worker justice,” according to its website.
Dougher and Castro spoke with The News Herald to highlight the numerous roadblocks and hurdles the undocumented community of Burke County residents faces during the pandemic.
For one, many of the social programs aimed at alleviating the economic impacts suffered as a result of job losses and furloughs are unavailable to undocumented workers.
“If you do not have a Social Security number, you will not get a stimulus check,” Dougher said. “The people who are receiving stimulus checks are receiving them based on their tax records. The undocumented people who file their taxes use their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (an IRS-issued tax processing number).”
Compounding issues even further is the recent report that even U.S. citizens who are married to undocumented people are not eligible to receive the stimulus check if they’re married and filed taxes jointly with an immigrant who doesn’t have a social security number, according to a report Monday from the LA Times.
Due to not having a Social Security Number, undocumented workers are not eligible for food stamps either. In recent weeks, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has rolled out added bonuses to families already receiving food stamp benefits through its Food and Nutrition Services department. However, undocumented people cannot receive these benefits.
The lack of documentation prohibits undocumented immigrants from applying for health insurance also.
“Undocumented children are not on Medicaid,” Dougher said. “That’s why they are taken to the hospitals, because there’s no place else to go. The Good Samaritan Clinic does not handle children. So, an undocumented child has to go to the emergency room.”
Good Samaritan Clinic is an interdenominational ministry providing medical/dental care, mental health counseling, farm worker outreach, ancillary services and prescription medications to Burke County residents who are without private insurance or the financial resources to afford such care, according to its website.
Exorbitant health care costs accrued from emergency room visits only exacerbate the issue. As Dougher points out, sometimes the family will elect to not take the sick child to receive care – a risky gamble, particularly during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
The communal nature of the undocumented population makes them more vulnerable during the pandemic, too. Often times, families will live in multigenerational, more crowded homes where social distancing is more difficult.
“I’m afraid if it did hit the Hispanic population, it would spread,” Dougher said.
According to the CDC, Hispanic/Latino Americans have higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, and are less physically active than non-Hispanic whites. Coupled with their lower rates of medical care, these facts make the threat of communal transmission among the Burke County Latino community a grave possibility. Those in lower-paying jobs often don’t have the option of employer-provided health care coverage, Dougher said.
For those who have lost their jobs and wish to file for unemployment, there are obstacles involved with this process, too.
According to Dougher, who previously worked in personnel at Leviton, when employees were laid off she would enter each employee’s information electronically.
“Now, it’s all up to the individual employee, and it’s been very difficult,” Dougher said. “The application is in English, for one.”
The unemployment system, which can be difficult to navigate, isn’t built to withstand the massive increase in applications.
Language barriers have contributed to miscommunication and the spread of misinformation among the undocumented community.
“I think the confusion at the beginning has dissipated quite a bit,” Dougher said. “When they heard (through Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121 which issued a stay-at-home order), ‘Shut down at 5 p.m. Monday,’ they thought they couldn’t leave their houses. People were asking me for information, so I had to put it up on my Facebook page in Spanish. I went out and I got the governor’s executive order and I translated it to Spanish.”
Some of the confusion stems from the conditioning that many received in their native countries, Dougher said.
“Especially for the people who are not born here – which would be the undocumented – they’re not used to a free country coming out and doing something like this,” Dougher said. “If something like this were ordered in their native countries when they were younger, it would have been much stricter. This confusion was very great for the first couple weeks (of the pandemic), and this spreads fear. This community already has lived with mounted fear.”
This fear and distrust carries over to other areas of their lives, too.
“Sometimes, members of the Hispanic community are afraid to apply to receive food from these organizations because they don’t have a Social Security card or a state-issued ID,” Castro said.
For most people in the undocumented community, the most troubling aspect is that there is no path to attain documentation.
“There’s no way to get a Social Security card or work permit,” Castro said.
United in Faith and Peace typically holds monthly meetings at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Many times, Castro and other members will go door-to-door to do their outreach and check in on team members. Due to the pandemic, Castro and his team are forced to conduct their check-ins virtually.
“We have a phone bank, so we’re primarily working from home,” Castro said. “We make a call, talk to them and ask them how they’re doing, and how they feel right now. Many of them are afraid – they’ve lost their jobs and they have family here and in their home countries. They’re frustrated about how to pay the bills and buy food.”
To help in any way they can, Castro and his team at Western Carolina Workers Center are raising money for those who have lost their jobs.
“They’re very communal people,” Dougher said. “They will help each other. I have seen the lengths they go to help each other. I give out of my abundance – it really doesn’t hurt me financially.
"They give out of their scarcity and take care of each other that way," Dougher said. "I’ve seen people that make $20,000 per year who send $5,000 a year home to their families.”
Furthermore, undocumented parents face unique challenges in carrying out teaching duties during the school closure. For one, many parents are unable to read or write in English and will have a difficult time helping their children with their assignments. Additionally, like many other populations throughout the county, lack of Internet access presents its own set of barriers.
Still, Dougher commended Burke County Public Schools for its handling of the pandemic.
“They did not falter in taking care of the children,” she said. “They’re feeding them, caring for them and making sure they get educated. They’ve gone above and beyond anything that should be expected of them.”
For more information on the Western North Carolina Workers Center, visit https://wncworkerscenter.org/.
