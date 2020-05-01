The American Red Cross is asking people in Burke County to consider joining with them to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers carry out 90 percent of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross to support its mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. The American Red Cross team serving Burke County has volunteer positions open on its Disaster Action Team.
Participants in the program respond to local disasters, such as home fires, and are on call to help neighbors during times of emergency. Volunteers provide comfort, hope and resources when needed the most.
“This is a critical role and meaningful way to serve the community,” said Adrian Mines, a volunteer recruitment specialist with the American Red Cross. “Due to COVID-19, response procedures have been modified to include enhanced precautions and provide mostly virtual support to ensure the safety of our volunteers.”
Those who volunteer should have strong written and verbal communication skills, along with the ability to work in challenging conditions. Disaster Action Team volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. Online training is required.
People interested in volunteering with the Disaster Action Team should contact Mines at adrian.mines@redcross.org or 828-450-4087.
