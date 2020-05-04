ICARD -- The McDonald’s in Icard was quite a colorful and vibrant scene Friday as a local advocacy group for firefighters, public safety officers and first responders handed out more than 30 masks to staff workers at the restaurant.
A number of McDonald’s employees even signed their names onto the Pink Heals “Barbara” truck. Officials with Burke County EMS, Icard Township, Lovelady Fire and Rescue, George Hildebran and Burke County Sheriff’s Office were all on hand Friday to join in the giveaway.
The Pink Heals Foothills Chapter was started in 2011 by Darlene Huffman, a former firefighter with Hickory Fire Department, who retired in 2014. The Foothills Chapter serves Burke, Alexander, Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties. The chapter first bought its “Barbara” truck in 2014, Huffman said.
“It’s good because it’s not just your restaurant and health care workers, it’s regular people out here in the community who are going and giving back to people, especially people who can’t afford food right now,” Huffman said. “You’ve got to work together with your community to keep your stuff local. I don’t go outside of our areas. I said, if we’ve got a structure fire, I’m going to come here (to the McDonald’s) to get my food.”
The nonprofit organization is “a group of firefighters, police officers, EMS workers and civil servants who proudly wear the color pink to raise awareness and funds for families and nonprofit entities that assist those from all walks of life,” according to its website.
Huffman, who now works part-time with Mountain View Fire, said she got the idea to hand out the masks after coming through the McDonald’s drive-thru and receiving a free meal as part of the franchise’s “Thank You Meals” program in which McDonald’s restaurants will feed first responders and health care workers for free through May 5.
The “Thank You Meals” program started April 22 according to Patrick Joyner, who co-owns 20 McDonald’s franchises with his wife, Heather. Patrick said between the 20 stores they own, stores are averaging 1,400 free meals distributed throughout the Thank You Meals program.
“It’s funny because I didn’t know what to expect (today),” Patrick said. “My wife (Heather) said, ‘We’re going to Icard. A nice lady has made some masks for us.’ I got educated real quick that this nice lady was doing it for a reason. This makes me feel proud because two of my employees’ names are on that (Pink Heals) truck. That’s kind of sentimental to us.
“I’m just getting more understanding that people do appreciate (the Thank You Meals) program,” Patrick Joyner said. “For people to appreciate it means a lot.”
Huffman found the fabric for the masks, which featured McDonald’s characters such as Ronald McDonald, Grimace and The Hamburglar on them, at Robey’s Fabrics in Rutherford College.
“I said this is the McDonald’s I want to help because they’ve always been good to us and they’ve always supported Pink Heals,” Huffman said. “The whole community can look up to these businesses. (Pink Heals handing out masks) is about these businesses serving the community during this virus.”
Huffman and others traveled to a Hickory McDonald’s after leaving the Icard location to deliver more masks to employees at that restaurant.
“This is what community is all about — it’s why we’re still here and why they’re still here,” Heather Joyner said. “This is a great way for the community to come together and support each other. I got a little goosebumps. That’s what this (McDonald’s) location is about.”
Tammy LaPage said she and her coworkers were equally moved by Pink Heals’ actions.
“It meant the world (to me),” LaPage said. “I about cried the other day when I answered the phone (and heard Huffman’s plans to deliver masks). It meant a lot, it really did. All our employees think this is awesome.”
