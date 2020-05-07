The North Carolina National Guard performed a flyover throughout the state in a show of solidarity with frontline workers, first responders and food bank employees Thursday morning as part of its Operation American Resolve.
The flyover began at 10 a.m. when the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and flew over dozens of hospitals and medical centers throughout the state, including locally at Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.
The N.C. National Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing’s planned route started in Asheville and flew over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, too.
“This Air Force Salute is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American Heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the North Carolina Air National Guard said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
Local first responders, veterans, health care workers and other residents gathered at the bridge on Enola Road over Interstate 40 to watch the flyover.
James Howell, of Drexel, is a retired Marine. He said he felt a duty to show his support to front-line workers and first responders Thursday.
“No matter what, I recall what John F. Kennedy said back in 1963: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,’” Howell said. “We as a country must stand strong as a nation, not departed. Together we stand, departed we fall. As a nation we must come together. We’re all in the same boat together. God bless America.
“We should pray over our military every day of our lives because without our military, the air is out of the tire. When the air is out of the tire, it just spins on the rim. We’re on a solid foundation.”
Kathy Phillips is a registered nurse at CHS and said she was thankful for the support of so many during these trying times.
“I wanted to see this because it’s awesome and exciting,” Phillips said. “I really appreciate all the kindness and thoughtfulness that everybody is showing nurses. I’m a nurse, so this is awesome, I can’t wait to see it.”
According to the North Carolina Air National Guard website, the C-17 Globemaster III is 174 feet long with a wingspan of 169 feet, 10 inches. It is the newest and most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and is typically operated by a crew of three — pilot, co-pilot and loadmaster.
Jeremy Allen, a sergeant with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and a captain with West End Fire Department, said it felt good to see a big crowd come out to Enola Road near Interstate 40 to watch the plane fly over.
“It makes you proud not only to be in law enforcement also but to be a first responder,” Allen said. “Just want to give a shout out to all the personnel that work at the hospital, not only them but also the first responders that volunteer their time to go out and help others.”
It was nice to honor front-line workers Thursday, and to see the National Guard helping with that, said Lt. Brad Buchanan with Morganton Department of Public Safety.
“It’s wonderful at times like these, especially the health care workers with all the stress their under taking care of the community,” Buchanan said. “It’s wonderful to be able to give back and see the military come out and show their support.”
Gail Waycaster described it as a wonderful thing. She said she’s praying for anyone who might not have been able to see the flyover because they’re quarantined.
“I feel so bad for those people,” Waycaster said. “I pray for them … I haven’t given up hope because my God is a powerful God.”
For Sheriff Steve Whisenant, the flyover was a symbol of patriotism.
“In the midst of this pandemic, something as symbolic as being an American and to watch that plane come across and everybody cheering and saluting, it just makes the situation brighter,” Whisenant said. “It’s exciting to see us all come together like that in those situations, and it makes you proud to be an American.”
