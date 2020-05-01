City crews will begin work to install a new water main in downtown Morganton on Monday, May 4. The work is expected to last four to six weeks, and will affect some streets and parking lots.
Crews will begin work on Queen Street, and the street will be closed for the first phase of the water main installation. Work will then move into the parking lot that is bordered by King Street and Queen Street.
When crews begin this phase of the work, Queen Street will be reopened, and portions of the parking lot will be closed while work is completed. Crews will close off as little parking as possible while work is being performed.
The last phase of the water main installation will move onto King Street, and the street will be closed temporarily until work is completed. While King Street is closed, most of the parking lot should be reopened by this time.
For more information, contact the city at 828-438-5277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.