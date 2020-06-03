The city of Morganton Water Resources Department will shut down the city’s water treatment plant for several hours this weekend for maintenance.
The plant shutdown will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 7, and end at 2 a.m., Monday, June 8. Water Resources does not expect this shut down for maintenance to cause any issues with water service for customers. Some customers may experience low water pressure during this time.
If customers experience any complications with their water service, they should call 828-438-5276 to report it.
