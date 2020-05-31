Not long ago, questions like “What have you been doing lately?” could have been answered like this: “Nothing but work and looking forward to the weekend.”
Now, the answers are more like this: “Hoping to go back to work soon.” “Going crazy stuck at home.” “Trying to keep up with what day of the week it is. My days are all running together.”
As difficult as it is to shelter at home, many have found interesting things to do with their families. Some are cooking more and trying new recipes. Families have discovered that working on projects together can be fun. Many creative families have made comical videos and aired them. Garages have never been so clean and organized.
I am especially pleased that birding has exploded as a new hobby. Instead of being armed with bows or rifles from a deer stand, people are perched at windows, armed with binoculars and cameras, searching for birds to watch and identify.
Of course, everyone knows I am keeping a watchful eye on “my birds” and giving my husband, Dean, a play-by-play.
“That cardinal in the birdbath is having a good time. I see the brown thrasher couple are back again this year. They build their nest in the big maple tree below the neighbor’s field. It’s good to see them.”
Weeks ago, we began copying the daily crossword puzzle from The News Herald, so each of us could have a copy. I won’t do mine the same time Dean does, because he races right through them and always beats me. Crosswords are a passion of his.
We did a 520-piece jigsaw puzzle sent to us by my sister-in-law and brother. Freda had the puzzle made by Shutterfly, consisting of four pictures we took of each other at Lake Lure last summer. If anyone had overheard our suspicious-sounding conversation while trying to put the puzzle together, they might have called 911. “Whose teeth are these?” “I think this is part of Freda’s ear, but I can’t find Lester’s nose.”
At first, I thought Dean would die of sports withdrawal, until late one night I found him watching a tennis match and asked who was playing. He said, “Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.” “When was that match played?” I asked, knowing McEnroe is about our age. “1980,” he said. “Well,” I said, as I turned to go back to bed, “I guess a 40-year-old game is better than no sports at all.”
We even ventured down to the giant black hole of our basement to clean and organize it.
We decided to attack this project we have started over and over again for years, but have never satisfactorily completed. Looking through boxes, papers and books we’ve been collecting forever took us three weeks. Categorizing things into keepers, giveaways, recyclables and hopeless throwaways took another two weeks. But our efforts were rewarded. While perusing a box of old greeting cards, I found an unused $25 gift certificate.
I discovered a video in one of the boxes, called “Best Buns Aerobic Exercise” by Nancy Potts. It came with a piece of exercise equipment called Bun and Thigh Sculptor that I think I donated to a church yard sale. I’m thinking now that exerciser should have been a keeper. After popping the video into the VCR and watching it, I talked Dean into trying some of the exercises with me. So far, we have mastered the warmups.
We dusted off board games and put them together to play with kids and grandkids. I found a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle, took it upstairs and enjoyed putting it together in one sitting. Now, that’s a puzzle for an instant-gratification personality!
We collected outdoor games: a croquet set, badminton set, volleyballs, basketballs and Frisbees. I gathered new and used children’s books, stored them in totes and labeled them. Many will go to the youngest grandchildren.
We washed, dried and folded quilts and throws, put them into totes and labeled them. My mother-in-law, Maggie E. Van Horn, crocheted three large throws in the early ’90s for our children. We’ve kept them safe and clean these many years, and I’m hoping my children will take their heirlooms home soon.
We’ve spent hours outside on the beautiful sunny days we’ve been blessed with this spring. Our strawberry patch has kept us busy picking, eating and freezing. When staying home became too much for us, we put our masks on and headed out for a walk on the greenway while being mindful to keep the required 6-foot-distance rule. It was nice to see real human beings.
We have listened to sermons livestreamed by our pastors and have sung songs along with them. That has taken away some of the sting of not being able to attend church at this time.
Hopefully, the next time you are asked what you have been up to, you will be able to say, “Working every day and looking forward to weekends.”
