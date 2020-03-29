On a sunny Saturday last week, I talked to my neighbor across her driveway, keeping a safe distance.
The day was beautiful, yet the ugly truth of COVID-19 clouded our conversation as we chatted about toilet-paper shortages, the safety of takeout meals, hand washing, social distancing, and the reality of being older than 65.
Everything has changed. I feel as if I have aged in place very quickly. A few short weeks ago, I didn’t feel old. I still work parttime at a job I love. I exercise. I think young. Age was just a number.
Then more than two weeks ago, my work colleagues and I watched a computer screen in disbelief, as Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina was in a state of emergency. People older than 65 were considered high risk for contracting the coronavirus, and gatherings of groups more than 50 people were prohibited. Emotions flooded me.
Days later, I was working from home, to lower my risk of exposure. Then schools K-12 closed. The church where I work closed. The pool where I do water aerobics closed. My adult children started calling more often in concern for my husband and me. These weeks have felt like one big, anxious blur of change and sadness. The impact of COVID-19 is inescapable in media, conversation and everyday life.
If it feels like that to you, too — stop, take a breath.
It’s OK not to be OK right now. All the world over, we are living through a novel virus attack. Our lives have been interrupted by a reality none of us wanted. To fight the invisible foe, each of us must do our part. It is overwhelming.
I was overwhelmed when I saw empty shelves in the supermarket. Where was the abundance of goods I am used to seeing? I was overwhelmed when I saw tables roped off at Starbucks. I am overwhelmed when I hear of business closures, knowing that it means loss of income for workers. Some parents are overwhelmed by the pressure to work from home and tend to their kids. I’m overwhelmed by the multiplying numbers of new coronavirus cases reported each day on the news. Losses are mounting. Everyone is feeling it.
Last week, my husband and I went to the state park to escape. For the fun of it, we walked the Discovery trail. We discovered a sign that said, “Look Up,” and I did. The beauty of treetops against a Carolina blue sky was breathtaking. For the first time in weeks, I exhaled and felt gratitude. At that moment, I realized the emotion plaguing me was grief.
Grief is a natural response to loss. It’s the emotion you feel when something or someone you love is taken away. Often, the pain of loss overwhelms us with feelings like shock, anger, disbelief or sadness.
In these times of uncertainty, young people are feeling it too, says Brad M. Griffin, senior director of content for the Fuller Youth Institute. Baseball season has been crushed. Proms canceled. Kids miss their friends at school.
“While parents are frantically learning how to home-school and ensuring they have a well-stocked kitchen, our kids are wrestling with their own mixed emotions,” says Griffin. “They need help naming and processing their new reality.”
Griffin recommends that families make two lists. One for “Loss” and the other for “Gratitude.” Nothing is too big or small to go on the list.
My friend’s canceled trip to Hawaii would be a loss for her. Missing seeing my grandkids is a loss for me.
Naming our losses helps us be honest. We don’t have to pretend that everything is OK when it isn’t. Being sad has moments of truth. Sometimes things do stink.
One of the best things we can do for a friend who is hurting is to acknowledge that their experience is real, and say, “I’m with you.”
While this week’s personal losses might feel minimal in retrospect, they are real for us today. One of the more comforting sentences I’ve heard in this current crisis is that “we are all in this together.”
Making a gratitude list is equally important. Looking for things to be thankful for is a practice that helps us pay attention to the small but good things we often overlook. It can be challenging to find something right when everything seems to be wrong. But being thankful helps us sleep better at night.
As I’ve made my lists, I’ve discovered much that makes me feel grateful. Both of my best friends, who live in Pittsburgh, have been going through old photos. They text me pictures and the memories make me smile.
I am thankful for the helpers, health care professionals on the front lines looking out for entire communities, and for health departments, the Centers for Disease Control, and the diligence of our government leaders.
Last week I learned how to use Zoom, the videoconferencing app, for an online staff meeting. That seemed like a big win to me. I’m also enjoying being at home more. I’ve had time to cook healthy meals, take walks with my husband and enjoy the sunset.
Mostly, though, I’m grateful for the ability to look up, remembering a long-ago quote, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God,” from Corrie ten Boom, a World War II concentration camp survivor.
Everything will be fine.. Unless you live in a city with hundreds of thousands of others per acre of land. In that case, be afraid and change your life after this passes..
