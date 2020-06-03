A woman who led State Highway Patrol from Catawba and Burke counties on a chase Monday morning that resulted in a five-vehicle collision, including a trooper vehicle, is still on the run.
On Monday morning shortly before noon, a five-vehicle collision occurred at Miller Bridge Road, just north of Miller Mill Road, according to Sgt. Jeremy Allen with the State Highway Patrol.
“We know who she is and there will be warrants taken out for felony speed to elude and for the accident,” Allen said.
The chase started in Catawba County, where Trooper K. Evans was in pursuit of a black Volkswagen that was traveling more than 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Allen said the collision happened when the Volkswagen attempted to pass two vehicles on a curve and hit a tractor-trailer, knocking off its front left driver-side tire, throwing the driver of the Volkswagen into a ditch.
Evans then came around the corner and saw that the two vehicles that the Volkswagen had passed were stopped in the southbound lane. The trooper who was in pursuit could not swerve due to the tractor-trailer being in its way, causing the trooper to rear-end a Toyota and push the Toyota into a 2002 Honda, according to Allen.
The driver of the Toyota, Terry Rhoney, 65, from Connelly Springs, was transported to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Valdese for his injuries. Zachary Gebhard, 18, of Connelly Springs was the driver of the Honda, Allen said.
The News Herald will provide updates to this story when they become available.
