In March, Morganton’s new LongHorn Steakhouse was hiring servers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders and hosts with the goal of opening on April 21.
But that all came to a grinding halt when the COVID-19 pandemic led to an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper mandating that all of the state’s restaurants shift to takeout, curbside or delivery service only, leaving LongHorn in limbo.
N.C. eateries have been given the green light to resume dine-in at 50 percent capacity after Cooper issued another executive order ushering the state into the second phase of reopening. But a representative from Darden Restaurants, the LongHorn parent company, said things still are on hold for Morganton’s new steak place.
“This restaurant opening has been postponed, and we’ll provide an update on the opening date for this location as soon as we can,” said Brittany Baron, a communications manager.
Morganton’s LongHorn sits on South Sterling Street on the original site of Abele’s Family Restaurant, a building that was demolished to make way for the pristine new steakhouse. And the next-door building that formerly housed Pizza Inn also was knocked down to make way for a new road, Albert Tron Boulevard, that runs up beside the new restaurant and connects to West Parker Road. It opened for traffic in early March.
The city of Morganton has designated the development as a “hospitality corridor.” It said in March that new road paves the way for further development in the area of additional hospitality businesses, and that that would expand the local tax base and create jobs.
LongHorn was the first development in the corridor, but there also are plans for a hotel and a developer has purchased land along Albert Tron Boulevard to build behind Sonic Drive-In, the city previously said.
When it opens, the steakhouse is expected to have seating for 274 people and have 125 parking spaces.
