It’s been seen and heard all around the county for the past week or so, hovering over tree lines and through towns.
A blue and white helicopter with “PATROL” painted on its underbelly has sparked wild social media rumors. Some have believed it to be law enforcement or military looking for criminal acts: drugs, large gatherings and more all rumored on Facebook.
But none of those were true. The chopper that’s been disturbing people’s daily social distancing schedules doesn’t even belong to law enforcement.
Instead, it’s a Duke Energy helicopter conducting line patrol, said Meghan Miles, a spokesperson for the company.
“Basically, they do this patrol just to see if there’s any reliability issues for infrastructure, trees or other vegetation or issues with equipment,” Miles said.
Miles said its part of the company’s routine power line inspections that happen in the spring and the summer.
When asked why the helicopter had similar markings to one the North Carolina State Highway Patrol owns, Miles said she didn’t believe it was on purpose.
“It’s the same helicopter that we use on the whole west side of North and South Carolinas I believe, so it wouldn’t have anything to do with ... the paint scheme because it serves a lot of different regions,” Miles said.
At any rate, the line patrol was set to finish Wednesday, Miles said.
A 2017 story for Duke Energy’s Illumination covered what the helicopter is used for and other technology used to keep the pilots and public safe. Visit https://bit.ly/3bXYJmk to learn more.
