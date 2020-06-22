A man has been charged after police say he broke into two homes and held one of the homeowners at knife-point Friday night.
Emiya K-Ron Wooten, 21, of 107 Lytle St., was charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after public safety officers responded to two calls Friday night and early Saturday morning.
At 10:34 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 209 Herron St. after a homeowner reported someone broke into their home, the release said.
The victim told officers a man came into his home through a window but left when confronted. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find anyone matching the homeowner’s description of the suspect.
About an hour and a half later at 12:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery and burglary at 108 Lyman Court, the release said.
The victim told officers a man had broken into his home and held him at knife-point until he handed over his cash and cellphone, the release said. The suspect left after that.
Officers and investigators canvassed the area and found Wooten walking near the scene, the release said. His clothes matched the description given by both victims, and property from one of the crime scenes were located at his home.
Wooten received a $100,000 secured bond and had a court date set for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.