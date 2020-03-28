A man has been charged in an early Saturday morning stabbing.
Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 23, of 5873 Jenkins Road in Morganton, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charge against Villarreal came after deputies responded to the parking lot of Burkemont Baptist Church at around 5:57 a.m., the release said. There, deputies found a male victim and female witness who had left the scene of a stabbing at Villarreal's home.
The victim had apparent stab wounds to his face and eye. Deputies went to Villarrreal's home and took him into custody after interviewing him, the release said.
Villarreal is being held under a $100,000 secured bond with a court date set for Monday.
