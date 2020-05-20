GLEN ALPINE — A man is facing charges after reportedly trying to shoot his roommate, getting arrested and released, then attacking a police officer all in less than 12 hours.
Dennis Allen Ross, 67, of 3819 Cannonball St., was first charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats, according to an arrest report from the Glen Alpine Police Department.
Those charges came after police were called to a disturbance and shots fired call at Ross’ address around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, the arrest report said.
At the scene, the victim told the officer that Ross had pointed a rifle in his direction and fired a shot but missed. The victim said Ross went back in the house, got a shotgun, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, the report said.
The victim said he wrestled the gun away from Ross and handed it to another person on scene.
The officer who responded to the call inspected the weapons and found that the shotgun had been loaded with a 16-gauge cartridge, but was chambered in a 12-gauge shotgun, causing the gun to jam.
Two officers at GAPD told The News Herald that had the gun fired, it likely would have killed the victim.
Ross was taken to jail. Hours later, he bonded out and police were called to his residence again at 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, Ross would only tell 911 dispatchers “I’m going to kill people in this house.”
When the same officer who earlier arrested Ross arrived on scene, Ross told him “I’m going to kill you (expletive),” the report said. When Ross went into the house, the officer followed after him and Ross turned around and punched him in the face.
Ross tried to punch the officer a second time but he blocked the punch, then hit Ross in the head with his fist, the report said. Ross turned around and the officer told him to put his hands behind his back because he was under arrest, but Ross cursed at him and kicked backward, hitting the officer in the pelvic area.
At that point, the officer deployed his TASER which made contact with Ross. As it finished it’s first cycle, the officer told Ross to stop resisting but Ross failed to comply and started kicking at the officer’s legs, the report said. The officer started a second cycle of the TASER and Ross complied after it finished.
Ross was arrested again for assault on a government official. He was being held at the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 bond with a court date set for June 17, but bonded out Wednesday afternoon, a Glen Alpine town official said.
Ross’ criminal history is limited to a slew of charges from 2001 regarding the sell of alcohol to someone underage and driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
