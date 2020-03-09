CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died after an accident at a motocross event Sunday.
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8092 Hoyle Farm Road for a reported death. A witness told deputies that Samuel Ryan Marti, 27, of Reaford, North Carolina, was trying to make a jump on the course on his motorcycle, according to a release and incident report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The witness told deputies Marti went about 20 feet in the air, landed on his front tire and went over the handlebar, the release said.
Marti didn’t move again, the release said. First responders were on scene within seconds and started CPR.
Marti was a staff sergeant at Pope Air Force Base in Cumberland County, according to the incident report.
Burke County EMS and the medical examiner’s office were called to the scene.
