A man has been charged with child abuse after a child was left seriously injured.
David Allen Proctor, 32, of 119-C Myrtle St. in Morganton, was charged with felony child abuse, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Proctor’s charge came after a child was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge with serious injuries, and later transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, the release said.
Doctors at Levine’s determined the child had injuries consistent with being shaken, the release said.
Proctor is a registered sex offender.
He was convicted in 2010 of taking an indecent liberty with a minor, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry.
At the time of the offense, Proctor was 22 and the victim was 15.
Proctor was being held at the Burke County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond for the child-abuse charge as of Thursday afternoon, with a court date set for Friday.
