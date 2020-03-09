CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged after police said he confessed to stealing a catalytic converter from a disabled vehicle on Interstate 40 earlier this month.
Matthew Tyler Teague, 36, of 8231 Tom Smith Ave. in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metal, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charge came after a BCSO detective saw Teague crawling under a disabled vehicle just past Exit 113 on Interstate 40 eastbound on March 2, the release said.
Two detectives pulled over with Teague and found him underneath the vehicle, the release said. A catalytic converter had been removed.
Teague was detained and later confessed to removing one of the catalytic converters earlier in the day and selling it to a local metal recycler, the release said.
He also said he had returned to take additional parts from the vehicle when the detectives found him, according to the release.
Teague has a court date set for March 20. He is being held at the Burke County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.