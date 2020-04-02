A Morganton man has been charged after police say he assaulted his grandmother and an officer Wednesday.
Dawson L. Hicks, 21, was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a female, resist, delay or obstruct a public officer and assault on a government official, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after police were called to 312 White St., Apartment C, for an assault, the release said. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that Hicks was destroying the inside of the residence.
Police were familiar with Hicks from previous incidents, including attempted suicide with a firearm, assault on law enforcement by kicking an officer in the face while serving an involuntary commitment and domestic violence charges, the release said.
When they arrived at the home, officers discovered that Hicks was intoxicated and had assaulted his 73-year-old grandmother, Betty Hudson, who told police that Hicks had been throwing her around, the release said. Hudson had several broken bones in her arm.
Hicks’ mother, Susie Hicks, told police her son “needs to go to jail,” the release said.
When Public Safety Officer M. Gates had Hicks step outside and sit in a rocking chair, Hicks stood up and got in his face, the release said. Gates pushed Hicks back into the chair but Hicks started kicking and assaulting Gates, the release said.
Gates tried to get a hold on Hicks to keep from being assaulted and both Gates and Hicks fell to the ground, with Gates hitting his head on the metal door frame and his knees hitting the concrete porch, the release said. Hicks ended up grabbing Gates’ gun belt, but Gates was able to get his hand off the belt.
Hicks then spit at Gates, which hit Gates in his shoulder and face area, the release said. PSOs Gates and Y. Rivera held Hicks down until other officers arrived and helped to secure him, according to the release.
Burke County EMS responded to the scene and evaluated both Hudson and Gates. Hudson was taken to the hospital by her daughter, while Gates was taken to the hospital by EMS. Gates was treated for minor injuries and released, the release said.
Hicks is being held under a total $15,000 secured bond, of which $5,000 is for the misdemeanor charges and $10,000 is for the felony, the release said. His first court date is set for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.