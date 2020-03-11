CONNELLY SPRINGs -- A Connelly Springs man is facing a child sex charge after a joint investigation between local and federal authorities.
Douglas Alan Hefner Jr., 27, of 6518 Gold Creek Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with second-degree sex exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
It was discovered that Hefner was using social media to download images of a perverse nature during a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security and BCSO, the release said.
Hefner was found to be in possession of images that would be defined as child pornography based on N.C. General Statute 14-190.17, the release said.
Hefner was placed under a $25,000 secured bond and had a court date set for Tuesday.
