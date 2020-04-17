A Morganton man is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday.
Matthew Cordarro English, 31, of 3305 Junior Fox Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charges against English came after deputies on routine patrol near Zion Road and Amherst Road saw a Honda Civic traveling down Zion Road with an expired tag, the release said.
When they stopped the vehicle, they found English, who had a suspended driver's license, to be the driver, and found that the car had been reported stolen, the release said.
A search of the vehicle turned up a substantial amount of methamphetamine, according to the release.
English had a court date set for Friday with his bond set at $20,000 secured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.