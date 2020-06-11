A man is facing drug charges after deputies were called to a home just outside of Glen Alpine in May for a possible prowler.
Jason Michael Dalton, 45, of 6125 Gold Mine Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges came after deputies were dispatched to a home on U.S. 70 outside of Glen Alpine for a possible prowler. When they arrived on scene, deputies found Dalton, who matched the description of the alleged prowler.
Further investigation turned up methamphetamine and marijuana on Dalton, leading to his arrest, the release said.
Dalton is a convicted felon with previous convictions of habitual breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering vehicles and larceny, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Dalton was issued a $5,000 secured bond with a court date set for June 22.
