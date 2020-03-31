A Morganton man is facing a methamphetamine charge.
Leslie Jay Ferrell Jr., 48, of 5061 Windy Woods Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges came after deputies saw Ferrell stumbling as he walked down Mill Race Road near U.S. 64, the release said. He tried to take something out of his pocket and throw it into a wooded area.
During the investigation, deputies seized a small container of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the release said.
Ferrell was held at the Burke County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond with a court date set for April 17.
