A man is facing charges after deputies responded to a call for a man threatening a woman with a gun earlier this month.
Tyler Edward Waycaster, 24, of 2010 Henderson Mill Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and possession of a fictitious registration plate, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charges came after a call May 15 about a man threatening a woman with a firearm, the release said. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned Waycaster had left in a vehicle with a concealed firearm.
Another deputy saw the vehicle Waycaster was said to be driving and pulled it over near Three-Way Supply on NC 126, the release said. Methamphetamine and a concealed firearm were found in the vehicle.
Waycaster was placed in the Burke County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. His first court date was Monday.
