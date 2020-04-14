A man is facing multiple charges after blowing through a stop sign Monday evening and hitting a car.
Tyler Hylemon, 20, was driving a green pickup truck east on Denton’s Chapel Road, ran a stop sign, hit a truck headed north on U.S. 64 and sent it into a culvert, then into a vehicle at the gas pump of a convenience store at the intersection at around 6:17 p.m., said Trooper J.R. Morgan with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
No one in the cars that were hit after Hylemon ran the stop sign were injured, Morgan said. Both Hylemon and a passenger in his car were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries, none of which were life-threatening to Morgan’s knowledge.
Open containers were found in the car and neither Hylemon nor his passenger were wearing seat belts, Morgan said.
Hylemon was aggressive at the scene to the point of having to be restrained to be transported to the hospital by Burke County EMS, Morgan said. The EMS crew requested Trooper C.R. Hallyburton follow behind them to the hospital because of Hylemon’s hostility.
Charges lodged against Hylemon include driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, stop sign violation and a slew of others, Morgan said.
When are we going to get serious about these potential killers being behind the wheel? The burke DA needs to get serious..
