A Vale man received a drug charge after a vehicle stop in February.
Michael John Harmon, 47, of 1025 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Harmon’s charge came after a Feb. 3 vehicle stop on Miller Bridge Road after a deputies patrolling in the area saw the vehicle he was in speeding, the release said.
Marijuana was found in the vehicle, and Harmon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the release said.
Harmon’s bond was set at $10,000 secured with a court date set for April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.