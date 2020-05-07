A man received a drug charge Monday after deputies saw a suspicious vehicle.
Howard Edward Starcher, 41, of 4800 Crystal Creek Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge came after deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at the intersection of Jenkins Road and U.S. 64 in Morganton, the release said. Deputies made contact with Starcher, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Methamphetamine was seized from Starcher, leading to his arrest.
Starcher has convictions of possessing stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
He was issued a $1,000 secured bond, with a court date set for May 27.
